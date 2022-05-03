Arnall seeks District 4 OK House seat

Charles Arnall, a lifelong resident of Cherokee County, has announced his candidacy for Oklahoma House of Representatives, District 4.
After growing up in Cherokee County, Arnall served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974. He served on board the U.S.S. Truxtun in the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, Arnall earned his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Northeastern State University in 1977. He went on to earn his Master's degree in Secondary Education from NSU in 1981.
Professionally, Arnall has worked as an educator for over 40 years. During his career, he has taught kindergarten through 12th grade, coached multiple sports and served as a middle school principal. He has also been a member on a local school board.
Arnall, a Democrat, has been married to his wife, Sherry, for 51 years. They have three adult children: Chris, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper; Steve, a local police officer; and Amanda, a school teacher. They also have five grandchildren.
Arnall is seeking to serve as a state representative to advocate for the people in his district. He is a strong supporter of public education, law enforcement and first responders. He plans to have an open-door policy and he believes that everyone has a voice and deserves to be heard.
