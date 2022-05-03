Arnall seeks District 4 OK House seat

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 11.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&