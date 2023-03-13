Arrowhead collections find new home

WATTS - Many people enjoy looking along riverbanks for arrowheads and collecting them.
Near Watts, where Katherine Pickle's Kamp Paddle Trails taught children an appreciation for nature during the summer, the Pickle family found enough to fill two large, flat cases.
One case features small, well-cut arrowheads in many colors and designs, and the other displays larger tooled pieces that would have been attached to a stick with rawhide for a mallet or other tool.
On Feb. 16, David and Donna Pickle donated the two cases to the Adair County Historical and Genealogical Association while the group hosted its monthly meeting.
"We've been finding these for a long time. My brother, John, found most of them; they came off our place in Watts," said David Pickle.
He's an entomologist and lives in Wisconsin now. "He loved to find arrowheads," said Pickle.
When determining what to do with the collection, the couple decided to donate rather than keep the stone artifacts.
"I told him the museum would love to have them. They came from Adair County," said Pickle.
The history group was pleased to receive the donation.
"We don't have anything like this. They're precious, from the early days before the Cherokee," said volunteer Phyllis Hagan.
The Cherokee didn't have these; they had tools, Pickle said.
The arrowheads are mostly made from chirt, Hagan said.
"We'll have to come up with a way to mount them so people can enjoy them," said Hagan.
Pickle said he was glad to get them to the Depot and deliver the donation to the volunteers.
"We appreciate the donation. Now everyone can enjoy them," Hagan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.