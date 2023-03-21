A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May in a Cherokee County case wherein a Cookson man is accused of setting fire to items that belonged to someone he was dating.
Charges of third-degree arson, a felony, and domestic abuse assault and battery, a misdemeanor, were filed on Sept. 8, 2022, against Matthew Michael Dodge, 36.
According to court documents, on Aug. 22, 2022, Dodge set fire to clothes, a vacuum cleaner and a porch, on South Dogwood Circle in Cookson. The residence was neither occupied nor inhabited at the time, but was owned by someone Dodge was dating.
Dodge was also charged with the domestic abuse assault and battery crime after he allegedly burned his girlfriend on the arm.
Reports state that Dodge caused more than $50 worth of damage.
Dodge, who is represented by local attorney Jim Cosby, pleaded not guilty to the charges during his initial appearance on Sept. 27, 2022.
The defendant also faced misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault and battery and interfering with an emergency telephone call in 2021. But those charges were dismissed, as the prosecuting witness was apparently uncooperative.
The preliminary hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. on May 24, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
