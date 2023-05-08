On May 6, the third annual Tahlequah Art and Craft Market hosted 40 nonprofit and for-profit vendors at the community center.
Part of the proceeds benefited the Humane Society of Cherokee County, which focuses on saving the lives of animals, reducing pet overpopulation, abuse, and neglect. It is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3), dedicated to helping these animals.
Blue Star Mothers of America Inc., an organization that sends boxes of snacks and hygiene goods to active military personnel serving oversees, sold Rada knives and kitchenware to pay for postage.
Cynthia Duncan, president of the Blue Star Mothers of America Inc. Tahlequah chapter, got involved with the organization when her son shipped out to Afghanistan. Duncan is one of the original members of the Tahlequah chapter.
Their latest shipment was to some of the 1,000 National Guard members who deployed to Africa, said Blue Star Mothers of America Inc. Vice President Ada Cannonie. Cannonie’s son isn’t in the military anymore, but said she feels honored to be giving back.
“We sent out 17 boxes, and postage is almost $20 a box,” said Cannonie.
Kaitlin Allen’s business, Flower Power Tie-Dye Designs, started out as a partnership with one of Kaitlin’s best friends. Now, she and her father, Mike Allen, a popular bagpipe musician, work the business. Tie-dye aprons, specially designed for Mother’s Day, will be for sale at the farmers’ market this coming weekend.
A homeschooler and his mother handled the booth Kim’s Creations and Pig Farts. Kim Martin creates and sells crafts, and her son, Tristen Martin, makes soy wax candles.
Tristen came up with the name for the Pig Farts soy wax products from his mother’s comments of how good he smelled when he came in from taking care of his pigs.
“We incorporate the study of chemicals and the metric system by making these candles and wax blocks,” said Kim.
At the Cherokees for Black Indian History Preservation booth, Roosevelt McHenry, a volunteer through AmeriCorps, gave out free T-shirts and talked to folks about the next Green Country Roots Festival. The festival, the first one post-COVID-19, is scheduled for June 16-17 at 109 W. Willis Road in Tahlequah.
Exhibitor Gwen Logg-Comingdeer is finally able to engage in her passion for sewing.
“Back in Arizona, I had an 8-to-5, Monday through Friday job, and I had no time to sew,” said Logg-Comingdeer. “I met my husband, we got married, we moved to Oklahoma – he’s from here and is Cherokee. I said, ‘I have time now.’”
She started making ribbon skirts with Pioneer Woman material she found online and in the local shops. Logg-Comingdeer said many are worn for traditional ceremony, but people also wear them during the beautiful spring and summer season.
“I think [non-Native people can wear the skirt],” said Logg-Comingdeer. “Especially if they are just wearing it as a fashion statement, and [it’s not done as] cultural appropriation.”
Help In Crisis was represented at the market by Krys Havenar, a transition coordinator. Victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child welfare issues receive services through their shelter.
“Ever since Hope House shut down, we get a lot more calls [about] people being homeless and needing resources,” said Havenar.
Hope House of Cherokee County, an emergency shelter for women, shut down in June 2022. Women needing shelter due to displacement must now travel to the shelter in Muskogee. This puts some outside of services they might qualify for through Cherokee Nation.
Cate Fritz organizes the craft markets, and said the next one, the Christmas Bazaar, will be held the first Saturday in December.
