Art show to feature work by Freedmen youth

The Cherokee Freedmen Youth Art Show is now accepting entries and will be on display through the month February.
“This special event is an extension of the 'We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship' exhibit at the Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah from Feb. 1-28,” said Donna Tinnin, senior manager of Museums and Events for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism.
"We Are Cherokee" has been on display since September 2022 and tells the story of the Cherokee Freedmen from emancipation from slavery through their fight for recognition as tribal citizens.
The Cherokee Nation states the museum exhibit also discusses "the steps taken by the tribe to strip Freedmen and their descendants of tribal citizenship and examines the 2017 U.S. District Court ruling that upheld the Treaty of 1866 and reaffirmed Cherokee Freedmen as citizens of the Cherokee Nation."
“[The art show] features the artistic talent of students in grades six through 12 who are Cherokee Nation citizens of Freedmen descent,” said Tinnin.
Tinnin said students are also competing for more than $1,500 in prize money. Entries are due Jan. 24 and awards will be presented Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.
“We're a few weeks away from our deadline and are pleased with the interest thus far. We hope to see a lot of submissions at drop off that will help amplify the voice of Cherokee Freedmen,” said Tinnin.
The art show will be on display from Feb. 1-28 at the Cherokee National History Museum.
“This is an opportunity to shine light on an important topic and provide a platform for young artists to showcase their talent,” said Tinnin. “The primary exhibit, as well as our youth show, are just part of Cherokee Nation's efforts towards reconciliation. It all plays an important part of the healing and growth necessary for the Cherokee people to move forward.”
Check it out
The entry packet for the art show is available at: bit.ly/FreedmenYouthArtShowPacket.
