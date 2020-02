Crafts Club turns 83

The Hulbert Arts and Crafts Club turned 83 on Feb. 2. On Feb. 18, members elected new officers for 2020-2021. They are, from left: Jan Stauss, president; Debbie Archambo, vice president; Mamie Hall, secretary; and Shannon Tracy, treasurer. Not pictured: Pam Davis, publicity and Senior Tea 2020 coordinator.