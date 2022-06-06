Arts Council of Tahlequah plans events, fosters creativity

Area artists can put the paint back in their palettes, because the Arts Council of Tahlequah is returning for the summer season, with more events and programs on tap.
ACT President Renee Fite expressed the council's renewed plans for fostering Tahlequah's art scene.
"Following a pandemic hiatus, the Arts Council of Tahlequah board members are taking a fresh look at how to enhance area arts, encourage people with the arts, enjoy greater economic development and revitalization with the arts and build community through the arts," said Fite.
This is all a part of the ACT's main goal, Fite explained.
"The mission of ACT is to encourage, empower and inspire cultural arts and artists, and build community and quality of life through the arts, utilizing stories, events, programs, exhibits and partnerships, fostering a climate for all arts," said Fite. "We help make the arts and humanities accessible in community through events, opportunities and classes."
Fite shared an upcoming event: a second edition of a new favorite.
"A new event was introduced last fall that was so popular its summer version will be held June 25" Arts Under the Stars," said Fite.
Fite described what people can expect this month.
"The [fall] event included a tour of Sculptor Pat Synar's studio, foundry and home museum, entertainment by storyteller Robert Lewis, book excerpts read by authors Faith Phillips and Chris Murphy, wine and finger foods, art prizes and more," said Fite. "The June event will follow a similar format with storyteller Gayle Ross."
Fite hopes people will enjoy the event and feel inspired after attending.
For those unfamiliar with the history of ACT, Fite provided some background. ACT was established in 2014, with Dr. Terri Baker, Karen Coody Cooper, Dr. Carl Farinelli, Donna Tinnin, Monica Brown, Mitzi Reasor, Holly Berry and Fite as founding members. Today, its board members include Brenda Bradford, Steve Cypert, Loyal Plumb, Gena McPhail, Tami Woods, Callie Chunestudy, Chris Murphy and Fite.
Regarding each board member position, ACT Vice President Callie Chunestudy said the roles are "pretty equal."
"In the past, I have headed up our main fundraiser," said Chunestudy. "We plan on getting that back in the future."
That's not the only event potentially making a comeback.
"We look to bring back Plein Air Red Fern in 2023," said Fite.
As detailed on the ACT website, the 2019 Plein Air Red Fern event featured several paintings of Tahlequah landmarks, including the Thompson House, Franklin Castle, Meigs Jewelry, scenes from the Red Fern Car Show, and Lake Tenkiller.
The Arts Council of Tahlequah is currently working to get its website back up, but more information can be found on the Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ArtsCouncilofTahlequah.
