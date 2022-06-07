Artwork being accepted for 27th annual Cherokee Homecoming Art Show

Cherokee Nation is accepting artwork for its annual Cherokee Homecoming Art Show & Sale. The show is being offered both virtually and in person Aug. 13 – Sept. 10 at the gallery adjacent to the Cherokee National Research Center, and the deadline for submissions is July 8.
The all-Cherokee, juried show is in its 27th year and is open to citizens of Cherokee Nation, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and United Keetoowah Band. Artists of distinction, including Cherokee National Treasures, UKB Tradition Keepers and EBCI Beloved Persons, are exempt from jury but must complete the online entry process by the July 8 deadline to participate.
Selected artists will compete for more than $15,000 in two divisions: traditional and contemporary. The traditional division is defined as “arts customary to Cherokee people before European contact” and consists of three categories: basketry, pottery and traditional arts. The contemporary division is defined as “arts arising among the Cherokee after European contact” and consists of seven categories: paintings, sculpture, pottery, basketry, beadwork, jewelry and textiles.
Winning work will be announced at an awards reception Aug. 12 at 6 p.m., followed by the public opening on Aug. 13.
For additional information or to register and submit art, please visit Cherokee Homecoming Art Show & Sale | Visit Cherokee Nation.
