TULSA - Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the "World's Best Banks" for 2020. This marks the second consecutive year it has received the honor, which is based on customer feedback.
Forbes produced its "World's Best Banks" list in collaboration with analytics firm Statista. The list is based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 40,000 bank customers across the world.
Arvest ranked among the top 10 on the list of U.S. banks. The full list and an accompanying article can be found on the Forbes website.
"It is always rewarding to receive recognition based on customer feedback because our customers are the ones we are here to serve," said Kirk Hays, president for Arvest in Tulsa. "We trust that all our customers know we are more committed than ever to providing the solutions they need, especially during such an uncommon time. I also want to thank our associates for the roles they play and the commitment they continue to show every day as we prepare to resume some sense of normalcy in the coming weeks and months."
All financial institutions offering a checking and-or savings account were considered, and survey participants were asked to identify all banks where they have opened checking or savings accounts. Participants then rated those institutions on five criteria: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services, and financial advice.
This honor is the first Arvest has received from Forbes in 2020. In addition to being part of last year's "World's Best Banks" list, Forbes named Arvest one of "America's Best Large Employers" in both 2017 and 2018, as well as one of "America's Best Employers for Women" in 2018.
Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, including Tahlequah, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations.
