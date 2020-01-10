Arvest Bank names Huffaker chief compliance officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Arvest Bank has announced that Renee W. Huffaker has been promoted to chief compliance officer.
Huffaker has more than 25 years of banking and regulatory experience, including more than five years at Arvest, where she was hired as a compliance senior manager. In her role as chief compliance officer, which was effective Jan. 1, Huffaker is responsible for the development and implementation of Arvest's enterprise-wide compliance program and oversight of the related compliance managers and teams.
Arvest has two branches in Tahlequah.
"Renee's expertise and experience make her a natural fit for this position," said Arvest Chief Risk Officer Cara James. "Compliance continues to play an increasingly important role not just here at Arvest, but industry-wide. Working with bank regulators, business unit leaders and her own team members, among many others, Renee plays a critical role in the bank's success and has displayed the acumen necessary for a leader in this position."
Huffaker, who is based in Tulsa, is both a certified public accountant and certified regulatory compliance manager. She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southern Nazarene University. She lives in Bixby.
