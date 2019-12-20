Arvest Bank names James chief risk officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Arvest Bank has announced that Cara James has been promoted to chief risk officer, effective Jan. 1.
James will replace Bob Kelly, who is retiring after more than 30 years with Arvest, effective Dec. 31.
James currently serves as senior vice president and chief compliance officer, a role she held at two other financial institutions before joining Arvest in 2013. James has specialized in compliance management since 1992, working in consumer protection regulation, as well duties related to the Community Reinvestment Act and Bank Secrecy Act.
James previously worked as an auditor for a financial institution and at both regional and international public accounting firms. In her new role as chief risk officer, James will have overall responsibility for Arvest’s corporate risk management policies.
“Cara’s background and wealth of knowledge make her an ideal fit for this position,” said Arvest president and CEO Kevin Sabin. “While the chief risk officer’s role is largely a behind-the-scenes one, it is of critical importance and I am confident Cara will handle it in the exceptional manner she has displayed since joining Arvest.”
James earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Oklahoma State University, and is both a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager. Additionally, she is a member and past chairof the American Bankers Association’s Regulatory Compliance Conference Advisory Board.
James will be based in Tulsa.
During Kelly’s time at Arvest, he has played a key role in its transformation from a Northwest Arkansas-only bank into a regional enterprise with more than 260 locations serving more than 135 communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
“Bob has been an invaluable part of the Arvest team, and we can’t thank him enough for his contributions,” Sabin said. “His unique insight, intellect and skill set have been vital in our collective efforts to grow while serving our customers through the years. Bob will be missed by all of us at Arvest.”
