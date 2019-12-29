TULSA - Arvest Bank has announced that Rachel Lee has been given the additional title of vice president.
Lee has worked in various roles at Arvest since 2011, and currently serves as a mortgage lending supervisor. In that role, Lee supervises Arvest loan officers and assistants in Tahlequah, McAlester, Muskogee, Pryor, and Wagoner.
Lee earned an associate degree at Eastern Oklahoma State College, and a bachelor's degree at Oklahoma State University. Among other civic endeavors, she is actively involved with the Tahlequah and Wagoner Chambers of Commerce, and serves as the president of membership for the Tahlequah Lions Club.
Lee lives in Tahlequah with her husband, Matthew, and their twins.
