TULSA - Arvest Bank kicked off its 11th annual Million Meals campaign Monday, and it will continue through May 29. The campaign's goal is to provide at least one million meals to those in need, and it benefits more than 90 locally selected organizations throughout Arvest's four-state footprint.
The campaign is particularly needed in Oklahoma, which ranks fifth among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Arvest in Tulsa has partnered with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Harvest House, and Meals on Wheels for the duration of the campaign. Arvest has also partnered with the following community organizations: Tahlequah, CARE Food Pantry; Wagoner, Wagoner Area Neighbors; Muskogee, Muskogee Community Food Pantry; Eufaula, God's Helping Hands; Pryor, Northstar/The Storehouse; and McAlester, Shared Blessings.
These organizations will receive monetary donations made in their area from April 5-May 29.
Area residents can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at Arvest branches and drive-thrus or calling 866-952-9523. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app, and Arvest Flex Rewards credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.
Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. While Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, customers and community members can donate directly to the bank's food partners.
For more information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.
