Arvest donates to Rotary

The Rotary Foundation recently received a $5,000 donation from Arvest Bank. This grant will be used for various community projects such as scholarships for high school seniors; sending high school juniors to Rotary Youth Leadership Awards at Camp Heart of the Hills in Welling; Christmas baskets for needy families; and community grants for deserving organizations. Holding the check are, front row from left: Rotarians Stephen White, Kelly Callaway, Terri Ussery, Wayne Coldwell, Tony Ward, and Juan Perez, and Josh Winn and Jordan Landsaw of Arvest Bank. Back row: Don Ruby, Dunn Faires, and Hayden Sharp.