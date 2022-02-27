FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Arvest Equipment Finance announced last week that it closed more than $418.6 million in gross production in 2021, a record total for the division of Arvest Bank. That represents a year-over-year increase of more than 49 percent.
Arvest Equipment Finance's total portfolio jumped more than 33 percent year-over-year, from $513.7 million in 2020 to $685 million in 2021.
"We are proud of the growth we saw last year and, more importantly, pleased we were able to help so many customers," said Eric Bunnell, Arvest equipment finance president. "The credit goes to our associates. They are the ones who stay focused on finding solutions for our customers and providing top-notch service.
Arvest has branches in Cherokee County.
Arvest Equipment Finance also detailed key personnel moves. Katie Crawford and Rick Dierks have been promoted to regional sales manager positions, Suzzanne Salsbury has been promoted to SalesForce product development manager and Clark Parker has been promoted to asset manager supervisor. Chris Massanelli has been hired as an equipment finance specialist for Kansas and Missouri.
Anna Matthews has been hired as a regional account manager. Matthews has more than 15 years of industry experience, most recently working in a sales capacity for Siemens Healthineers.
"We are thrilled to add a dedicated medical equipment program to our division and Anna will be instrumental in leading the charge," Arvest Equipment Finance regional sales manager John Raymond Pitre said.
Arvest Equipment Finance is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and does business throughout Arvest's four-state footprint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.