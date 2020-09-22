Students at Oklahoma School for the Blind will benefit from a $9,500 donation from the Arvest Foundation. A presentation by Arvest Bank associates was made on school grounds recently.
OSB provides educational services to visually impaired and blind students throughout the state, as well as outreach efforts led by its team of coordinators. The donation by the Arvest Foundation will be used to purchase exercise equipment for the school’s new gymnasium.
“We at OSB appreciate the generous donation provided by the Arvest Foundation,” OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said. “It is through community support such as this that we are able to provide quality education services to our students.”
OSB offers state-accredited college prep/work-ready curriculum designed to prepare each student to reach his or her optimal potential. Additionally, the school serves as a resource for all 77 counties in Oklahoma, with services available to any visually impaired or blind student 21 years of age or younger.
“We so are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support OSB’s efforts to provide greater educational opportunities for students with special needs,” said Greg Eby, community bank president for Arvest in Muskogee. “The work the faculty and staff do there is invaluable to the lifelong success of its students and we trust this donation demonstrates the foundation’s ongoing commitment to education and to the children in our area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.