TULSA - Four students are furthering their education at Tulsa Community College due to a $25,000 donation by the Arvest Foundation.
The donation made last spring allowed four students to start classes at TCC this semester. All four are from populations underrepresented in terms of college graduation rates and part of TCC's Diversity Outreach Program.
Arvest has branches in Tahlequah.
"The generous grant from the Arvest Foundation will help provide these four students the opportunity to further their journey towards a college education," TCC president Leigh Goodson said. "We are so appreciative of this support, which helps us achieve our mission of building success through education, and it is particularly rewarding to know it is providing avenues for students who may not have had this opportunity without it."
TCC serves approximately 23,000 students each year, offering associate degrees that can pave the way for either university transfer, certificate options or professional advancement.
"TCC is a big part of our community, and the Arvest Foundation wants to support education that benefits our community," said Kirk Hays, president for Arvest Bank in Tulsa. "This donation does exactly that, and we hope it also reflects the foundation's ongoing commitment to education throughout the region, as well as a desire to make our communities better places to live, work and play."
