Arvest Million Meals Campaign surpasses the halfway point

TULSA -- Arvest Bank announced on April 5 the beginning of its 11th annual Million Meals campaign, which challenges bank associates, customers and community members to fight hunger in the more than 135 communities the bank serves by providing one million meals or more to those in need. Wednesday, the bank announced the campaign has exceeded 500,000 meals, or half its goal.
"It's a great feeling to be back to a more normal way of conducting our Million Meals campaign and to announce we have raised more than half our goal so far," Rita Garrison, marketing manager of Arvest Bank, said. "We thank everyone who has donated to and supported the campaign so far. We look forward to reaching one million meals and beyond."
Arvest proactively provided one million meals to its food partners in the form of direct monetary donations in 2020 after suspending some aspects of its campaign to protect participants from the spread of COVID-19.
This year, Arvest is accepting monetary donations at its branches and drive-thrus and via the Arvest Go mobile app. Arvest Flex Rewards credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points. Arvest is unable to accept food donations this year. Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families.
Efforts will continue through May 29. The funds raised will be donated to local organizations in the communities Arvest serves in time for summer, when many children do not have access to meals they ordinarily receive at school, and when partners face fundraising challenges.
In Tahlequah, Arvest partnered with the CARE Food Pantry. Arvest has partnered with other organizations, and they organizations will receive donations made in their area April 5 to May 29.
For more information, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.
