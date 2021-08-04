Arvest presents TSL with $15K; money may go to Snowflake

Associates with Arvest Bank presented officials for the Tahlequah Sports League with a $15,000 check Wednesday afternoon.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also TSL president, said the group received the $15,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation. The plan is to use the funds to bring back Tahlequah's Snowflake ice skating rink.
The Snowflake ice rink was never budgeted for 2019, and was shelved by the administration. Ratliff said TSL received a second bid on a chiller, and the cost for 60 days will run between $25,000 and $30,000.
TSL is now awaiting an insurance quote that will likely be between $5,000 and $10,000 for 60 days.
