TULSA - For the fifth consecutive year, Arvest Bank will honor educators throughout its footprint by conducting its "We Love Teachers" campaign. This year, Arvest will award 157 teachers with a total of $78,500 in prize money.
The decision to award 157 $500 gifts to teachers was made not only out of respect for the work teachers do, but as a sign of support when they face exceptional challenges. All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools and are to be used for classroom needs.
"Maybe more than ever, Arvest values the critical roles teachers play, not just for our children, but our collective future," said Kirk Hays, president for Arvest in Tulsa. "For almost 60 years, commitment to community has been a cornerstone of the Arvest culture, and it is our pleasure to further that commitment by recognizing some of the teachers who make our communities better."
To nominate a teacher, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post during the week of Oct. 5-11, then select the link in the post to complete a nomination form. More rules and details are on Arvest's Facebook page.
In the four-year history of the "We Love Teachers" campaign, Arvest has awarded a total of $167,000 to more than 330 teachers.
