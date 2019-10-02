TULSA - For the fourth consecutive year, Arvest Bank will honor teachers throughout the state of Oklahoma by awarding 36 educators with a total of $18,000 in prize money.
The decision to award 36 $500 gifts to individual teachers from a pool of 31 counties in Oklahoma was made out of respect and appreciation for the work teachers do. All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools.
"We are excited to recognize teachers again in our local communities," said Kim Adams, executive vice president for Arvest in Tulsa. "At Arvest, we want to show appreciation to as many teachers as possible because we find so much value in what teachers do to help our children and improve our future. We hope these awards reflect our sincere appreciation."
To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Oct. 7-13. Use the form provided in the post to enter your favorite teacher's name and other requested information, including one sentence describing why that teacher deserves to win.
Counties included are: Adair, Canadian, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Grady, LeFlore, Mayes, McIntosh, McClain, McCurtain, Muskogee, Nowata, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pittsburgh, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.