LOWELL, Arkansas – Arvest Wealth Management announced Thursday that its assets under management surpassed the $14 billion dollars mark as of year-end 2020.
Arvest Wealth Management, which offers trust, investment, and insurance products and services, has investment and trust advisors throughout Arvest Bank’s four-state footprint. Arvest Wealth Management recorded revenues of $69 million in 2020 and reported total assets under management of more than $14.4 billion as of Dec. 31.
“2020 was a year when the value of ‘advice’ was on full display,” said Arvest Wealth Management President and CEO Jim King. “COVID-19 caught the world by surprise and sent shockwaves through the financial markets. Our investment and trust advisors embraced a rapid rollout of new communications technology and provided their customers with much-needed guidance. The last year, in fact, has only reinforced our need to provide our advisors the digital tools they need to more effectively engage with customers. We want to deliver advice in all the new and different ways our customers expect. Additionally, we remain committed to providing educational and informational content as market conditions and legislative changes demand."
Many of these resources can be found at share.arvest.com/wealth.
