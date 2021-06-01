Over the Memorial Day weekend, thousands of Cherokee County residents poured into the carnival, just off South Muskogee Avenue and Fourth Street, to enjoy some fun.
It's one of the first large-scale community events since the COVID-19 pandemic set in.
Several traditional rides - like the Tilt-A-Whirl, Ferris wheel and Zipper - were available, along with carnival food favorites like popcorn, caramel apples, funnel cakes, corn dogs and more.
Photos by Mackenzie
Oestreich
