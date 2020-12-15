As statue unveiled, locals pay homage to Herrington

Beth Herrington turned 90 this summer and still can move mountains.
A retired music teacher, she championed saving the Thompson House and has been pianist at Tahlequah First Baptist Church for about 70 years. A group of citizens chose to show appreciation for all Herrington does with a statue, which was unveiled Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10, at the Thompson House.
A few people shared why one local citizen is deemed worthy of a statue.
“The statue will serve as a reminder to us all that one person can accomplish so much in their lifetime," said Diana Kindell, who met her fellow teacher at Cherokee Elementary in 1971. “Beth is such a dedicated, honorable, hard-working, persevering individual who rarely says no when someone asks something of her. She’s always ready and willing to help. This willingness to serve the community in any needed capacity endears her to the city of Tahlequah. She’s just a very special lady.”
Susan Chapman Plumb was enchanted when she met Beth at a Thompson House Victorian Christmas, with her storytelling ability.
“She has a way that makes you feel like you knew the characters and their adventures and struggles as if they were still living. Beth’s deserving because she has dedicated herself to making sure we Tahlequah-ians know our history, the good and the not-so-good, which makes Tahlequah a better place,” said Plumb.
Herrington can be gracious, while telling you in the same sentence "how it's going to be," said Plumb.
"It doesn’t matter who you are, she will tell it to you exactly how it is, and make you laugh all the while,” she said.
Amy Yarnell Carter chuckled as she said she runs into Herrington throughout the community.
“I am grateful every time I see her. I love her honesty, her intelligence and her sense of humor. She is always trying to make things better in our community, and of course, she truly is our Tahlequah historian," said Carter. "Beth is a strong person. She is also loving and kind. I am also hoping she is immortal, but in the case that she isn't, I will look at the statue with gratitude and love in my heart.”
Gena McPhail met Herrington at the Thompson House, and thinks she is an amazing woman.
“I appreciate her incredible knowledge of the territory and her phenomenal memory. She is a living legend. She brightens the life of everyone she meets and she teaches them something. She’s one of the most fabulous humans to ever cross my life’s path,” McPhail said.
Etter Nottingham met Herrington during the1982-'83 school year as a Girl Scout troop leader. She needed someone to help the girls earn a history badge. Herrington was recommended, agreed, and came with pictures of historical homes of Tahlequah.
“I enjoyed her presentation as much or more than the girls. I was hooked on Tahlequah history and have taken every opportunity to learn all I can from her knowledge of our local history,” she said.
Herrington loves children and sharing her wisdom and knowledge with them.
“She is deserving of a statue, because she has worked for many years to keep the history of our city, county, and state known among the citizens. All ages have had the opportunity to learn of the history because she was willing to spend the time researching, interviewing early citizens, and recording the information,” Nottingham said. "Beth is a wonderful storyteller, funny, scary and serious. She makes me laugh often.”
Brad Agnew first became aware of Herrington through her booklet “Historic Homes of Tahlequah,” which was published almost a half-century ago. It preserved images and key details about many of the city’s most significant homes before some disappeared with the passage of time.
“Beth’s most memorable quality is her enthusiasm and determination to document the history of Tahlequah and preserve its remaining tangible links to the past so that current and future residents of the community can understand what happened here before their time,” said Agnew. “I think it is entirely appropriate to erect a statue to a woman who has worked tirelessly for more than half a century to absorb the rich history of Tahlequah and share her knowledge with subsequent generations of residents of the city.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.