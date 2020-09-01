As temperatures cool, gardeners changing course

Just because the summer is coming to close doesn’t mean people have to stow their gardening gloves, because they'll be needed for crops and plants that can survive in cooler weather.
Once gardeners harvest their spring and summer crops, they should have plenty of room for a medley of vegetables that thrive in the fall. Garrett Ford, Cherokee County OSU Extension Office agriculture educator, said what gardeners planted for the warm season could determine what they’re able to grow in the fall.
“A lot of people will commonly grow squash and cucumbers [in the warm season], and while you would like to follow that up with maybe pumpkins, that might not be your best bet if you have limited space, because they are similar species,” said Ford. “They’re in the same family, so you can run into some disease issues there. But pumpkins are a staple. People love those.”
Beets, Brussels sprouts, peas, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, lettuce, radishes, and turnips are just some of the crops that could do well in the fall. Ford said broccoli and carrots are also good for fall gardens.
“So carrots and broccoli are actually cool season crops,” he said. “They’re not typically grown during the summer. Those ones are kind of cool, because you can plant them in the fall or in the early, early spring, when temperatures aren’t exceeding 80 degrees.”
The weather can be unpredictable. While it might seem like cooler temperatures have come to stay, there can be days when it feels like summer has returned. If that’s the case, vegetables made for the cool season could struggle and wear from the sun.
“So a shade cloth might be worth the investment for starting your fall garden, because you want to sort of decrease the temperature for the plants,” said Ford. “They’re genetically selected to be able to be grown in cooler temperatures, because the heat is going to stress them out. So shade is one thing to consider and shade cloth you can buy at any gardening center.”
It’s also nearing the perfect time to put woody plants in the ground, such as trees and shrubs. According to Ford, gardeners can plant these in late September and October, because throughout the winter, there is plenty of precipitation. He said these plants work their roots through the soil and establish themselves with minimal stress in autumn.
Pansies and violas are flowers that could last in the winter. Whether a homeowner is seeding or putting down fresh sod, the fall is also a good time to fill out a yard with turf grass. And while they might not make a colorful garden for the fall, bulbs like tulips will eventually begin to bloom in the spring.
Gardeners should take fertilizer into consideration, too. Ford said if gardeners want to plant fall vegetables, they can use a complete fertilizer with the three essential micronutrients: nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium. Those planting trees and shrubs will want to use a different method.
“If you’re planting trees and shrubs, use a nitrogen-free fertilizer, if you even fertilize,” said Ford. “I would wait until the spring to fertilize any tree or shrub that you’re planting in the fall. Just set it in the ground, water it in, call it good until the spring.”
Local residents with any questions or needing advice for their fall garden can contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office at 918-456-6163.
“That’s what we’re here for,” said Ford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.