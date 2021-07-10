When you submit a forage sample to the Cherokee County OSU Extension office this year, be sure to ask about our Beef Cow Supplementation Program. After you fill out your forage sample submission form, you will be asked to complete a brief questionnaire that details the particulars of your cattle herd goals.
For example, you may list that you have cows that weigh, on average, 1,000 pounds or you may list that you have replacement heifers that currently weigh 800 lbs. and you would like for them weigh 1,000 lbs. at the time of maturity. You will also provide us with a listing of any additional supplements used, breed, production stage, desired ADG (average daily gain) and a brief description of your operation (cow-calf, stocker, etc.).
We will then take that information and input it into a tool that will calculate a few things for us. Under the assumption that the forage sample that you are submitting will be fed to your herd later this year and early 2022, our tool can tell us exactly how many pounds of that forage the animal will need per day.
This will also provide us with an indication of if the animal is receiving the proper amount of crude protein (CP) and total digestible nutrient (TDN). If they are not, then the tool can further calculate how much of what supplement(s) the animal may need as well as the cost per head per day. This information will be interpreted and returned to you whenever your forage sample result is received.
The purpose of the OSU Beef Cow Supplementation Program is to provide the producer with detailed analysis of their forage and how that relates to the cost of additional supplementation to ensure that their animals are maximizing performance. If you have any questions, please contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at (918) 456-6163.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
