Nobody wants to wear a mask, but most local residents are apparently willing to put up with the inconvenience to an extent.
Officials and business owners say there have been few to little complaints around town about the city's facial covering mandate. The largest institution in town, Northeastern State University, has started classes for the fall semester, and its students, faculty and staff are taking the mask requirement in stride. Tuesday, students walked the campus while donning masks inside and outside of buildings.
"We have seen a great response to the mask mandate," said Vice President for University Relations Dan Mabery. "Our campus community has responded very well and embraced wearing face coverings."
Some universities around the country have already reported problems with students refusing to wear masks. A few have even seen surges in positive cases, although the semester for many colleges just started. According to Mabery, NSU hasn't seen any negative repercussions or reactions to the mandate yet.
"I think our campus community understands the importance of the requirement," he said.
The largest Native tribe in the country, with a abundance of employees and properties in Tahlequah, is the Cherokee Nation. The tribe has been issuing guidance on masks for months at this point, requiring everyone to wear them when entering a tribal facility. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order requiring employees and visitors at the tribe's 150 government offices, along with its business properties, to wear face masks.
Todd Enlow, Cherokee Nation chief of staff, said protecting the tribe's most vulnerable population - elders, including Cherokee speakers - is something that tribal citizens have traditionally practiced, and still do today.
"I think this is why we hear positive responses from folks who visit our facilities," he said. "Wearing a mask is the respectful thing to do. It aligns perfectly with Cherokee values, and most people understand that. We provide masks to those who come to our facilities and do not have their own, and we have experienced very few, if any, concerns from our visitors."
Enlow also said the tribe's contract tracing team has not seen a case of transmission between an employee or guest when proper mask usage was being practiced.
For businesses where in-person customers are necessary, the mask mandate can be a little problematic.
But for the most part, the biggest problem is customers having to walk back to their vehicles to grab their face coverings.
Cody Shirk, manager at The Green Stag Cannabis Co., said he sees that quite often.
"Everything has been pretty cordial," said Shirk. "Some people don't wear them, and we just ask them to please wear a mask if they don't have a condition. A lot of people say they have some type of condition, but for the most part, I haven't really heard anyone complain about it."
Shirk does have customers who have health issues or use oxygen therapy, and a mask makes it more difficult for them to breathe. He doesn't force them to put one on. The only negative feedback Shirk has heard, he said, was from some customers who complained about other businesses not enforcing the mask mandate.
"Pretty much everyone else either wears one or they get to the door and they've forgotten it, so they go back to the car and get it," he said. "I just wish everybody was on the same page. They say it's mandatory, but some places don't do anything. If we're going to do it, everyone should do it. Half of the people not doing it and half of the people doing it is not going to do any good. Everybody needs to do it, or [the pandemic] is not going to come to an end."
At Start, owner Adrien Nong has spent nearly $2,000 installing barriers in between game consoles and PCs, attempting to give gamers another layer of protection. He's placed the signs up in and outside of the building, and tries to remind customers about the mandate. So far, Start has not run into any issues with the new city ordinance.
"Most of the people here have been pretty fine with it," said Nong. "Everybody is annoyed, but it is what it is. We're doing what we can. It sucked for us, because one of the big things about having a place like this is having events. Right now, it's kind of a tricky subject to run events."
