Asphalt plant fixed; street work proceeds

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Tahlequah Street Department are moving forward with projects after a brief halt in roadwork.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said the plant where the asphalt is mixed broke down, which delayed work on the Bertha Parker Bypass for about a week.
“It’s been a group effort from ODOT, the county, and then we’ve got some guys also who help haul the millings and we’ve got three trucks helping them out,” said Smith.
He said ODOT should be finished with its work by the end of the week.
“We’re just now starting to get the asphalt because they’re about finished over the on the [Bertha Parker Bypass], milling and overlaying that,” said Smith.
Now that the plant is back up and running, more asphalt is produced so the city can continue with its projects.
Crews are about to lay asphalt at the dog park next week before the city has a soft opening.
“We’re going to lay that parking lot and then we’re going to start the following week up at the cemetery and the golf course,” said Smith.
Repairs to the parking lot were done at the golf course, and street crews are going to patch it. Smith said they will overlay Fox Street as well.
