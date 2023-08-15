An assault case has been delayed after the defendant, accused of biting a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy, had reportedly become combative with his court-appointed attorneys.
Henry Joseph Jaquez, 41, Mounds, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer in Cherokee County District Court on March 16, 2023. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge on May 10, 2023.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jaquez was an inmate making a court appearance on March 6, 2023, when he became unruly in the stairwell. He reportedly began yelling and screaming that the court system was “raping” him.
The defendant began resisting authorities and was ultimately taken to the ground, where he calmed down enough to be put into the transport van. Once inside the van, however, the defendant began to beat his head against the window. He was taken out of the van and placed into a patrol truck with a cage.
During the altercation, Jaquez reportedly bit Deputy David Butts’ hand, causing it to bleed. The deputy received medical care for the wound.
According to court documents, a speedy trial for the case is currently under review.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 with District Judge Doug Kirkley presiding. Assistant District Attorney Haley Robinson is representing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.