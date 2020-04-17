By Keri Thornton
Several Cherokee County property owners say they've learned their ad valorem taxes will increase for the third year in a row, although they've made no improvements, and in some cases, the property has deteriorated.
However, Cherokee County Assessor Marsha Trammel said many factors are used to determine property values. She said a property's taxable value is lower than the fair cash value, which will be raised every year by 3 to 5 percent, depending on whether the property is residential, commercial, or agriculture.
"The 3 percent or 5 percent annual increase is due to the Oklahoma Statues. Even if a fair cash value is lowered in a certain year, your taxable value could still go up by 3 percent or 5 percent if it is still lower than the new fair cash value," said Trammel.
The 3 percent or 5 percent cap applies to properties that have not changed ownership. Trammel said properties that change ownership or title are uncapped and are set to fair cash values.
Trammel said properties are visually inspected by field inspectors every four years, and that could also be a factor in valuation.
"We make every effort to pick up new homes or new improvements every year, according to time allowed and manpower," said Trammel.
Among the factors that affect property value are location, age of the home, number of rooms in a house, home improvements, and other features. The location of a home can also affect the amount of property taxes the homeowner must pay.
Data is entered into an appraisal system that determines the property's value. Essentially, the higher the taxable market value, the higher the annual property tax. Property owners can reduce their rate of tax increase if they qualify for the homestead exemption - a decrease of $1,000 of the assessed value of property.
Trammel added that state statutes mandate that county assessors "roll" the amount of the taxable market value, as long as it is lower than the fair cash value, or resale value. For example, a house with a taxable value of $135,960 has an assessment rate of 11 percent. Multiplying the taxable value by the assessment rate will give the assessed value.
Homestead then takes $1,000 off the assessed value. Then, the assessed value is multiplied by the school levy of that year. That generates the amount of property taxes to be paid. Therefore, a school bond issue, for instance, could affect the taxes.
A fair cash value receives either a 3 percent or 5 percent increase on its taxable value. A homestead or agricultural property receives the 3 percent, while a commercial or non-homestead property receives the 5 percent.
For more information on local property values or how to qualify for homestead exemption, call the Cherokee County Assessor's Office at 918-456-3201.
