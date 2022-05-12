Assessor figures taxable market value of property

When it comes to determining the value of properties, the Cherokee County Assessor’s Office strives to do so in a fair and equitable way while educating residents on the assessment process.
“We are responsible for discovering and placing value on every piece of property improvement in the county,” said Cherokee County Assessor Marsha Trammel. “We have to discover it, draw it, inspect it and then place value on it. We have to be fair and equitable with everyone because we have statutes to go by, we have audits. The Oklahoma Tax Commission audits us every year.”
The Assessor's Office evaluates more than 35,000 parcels of land in the county, which includes residential, commercial and agricultural properties.
“We have three field men who go out and visually inspect every four years and take pictures,” Trammel said. “They gather data, and that data is brought back to the assessor’s office, where it is analyzed and filed.”
When determining a residential property tax rate, the Assessor's Office looks at the taxable market value of the property, the assessment ratio, any exemptions, and the tax rate of the county itself. The taxable market value of a property is used to calculate the overall property tax.
That data collected is entered into a mass appraisal system, which is provided by the state and generates a value. The higher the taxable market value, the higher the annual property tax. Tax rates vary across the county, depending on which school district, city limit and vocational-technical school district in which the property is located.
Because property taxes are a prime source of school funding, the state of Oklahoma requires counties collect the tax annually at 11-13 percent of all assessed property values.
“Cherokee County is at 11 percent but it takes a vote of the people to change that right now so we will stay at 11 percent,” Trammel said.
Factors that can affect property value are location, age of the home, the number of rooms in a house and home improvements. The location of a home can also affect the amount of property taxes the homeowner must pay.
State statutes mandate that county assessors “roll” the amount of taxable market value, as long as it is lower than the fair cash value, or resale value. Fair cash value will receive either a 3 or 5 percent increase on its taxable value. Fair cash value is what the property would actually be worth on the market.
The percent cap applies to properties that have not changed ownership. Once they change ownership or title, the properties are uncapped and are set to fair cash values.
Compared to other counties in Oklahoma, Cherokee County has several properties that are tax-exempt.
“With Cherokee Nation, properties that are held in trust are tax-exempt, educational facilities fall under the state of Oklahoma, so they are tax-exempt, county and city-owned properties are tax-exempt, and housing authority residences are tax-exempt until they are deeded to the occupants,” Trammel said.
Property owners can reduce their rate of tax increase if they qualify for the homestead exemption or the senior freeze, which is for individuals 65 years or older. Both are income based.
While the primary duty of the Assessor’s Office is to assess property, the office also processes property deeds.
“We process deeds, they’re filed in the county clerk’s office and then they come up here for us to change the title between the seller and the buyer,” Trammel said. “We have to make sure it’s correct, that they have a right to deed the property away.”
Trammel, who has worked in the assessor’s office for 24 years and 12 years as the assessor, added that over the years she has seen Cherokee County expand and grow.
“In the 24 years that I have been here the parcel count has gone up a lot,” she said. “That means that there’s been a lot of properties divided, a lot of new people moving in. I’ve definitely seen growth over the years and that’s a good thing.”
What's next
The final in the series will focus on the District Attorney's Office.
