Assessor: Various factors impact property taxes

The Cherokee County Assessor's Office say that property taxes are slowly going up partly due to property that's undervalued.
Cherokee County Assessor Marsha Trammel said there are cases when things aren't selling in certain areas of the county, and values have gone down.
"I've had people whose houses are worth $200,000 on today's market, but because of the capped law, they only pay on $80,000," she said. "We're still low as far as value in some areas."
When determining property tax rates, the Assessor's Office looks at the taxable market value of the property, the assessment ratio, any exemptions, and the tax rate of the county itself.
The taxable market value of a property is used to calculate the overall property tax. A number of factors affect property value: location, age of the home, the number of rooms in a house, home improvements, and other features.
The location of a home can also affect the amount of property taxes the homeowner must pay.
Tax rates vary across the county, and can depend on if the property is in city limits, a certain school district or vocational-technical school district.
A person who owns a $100,000 house in the Tenkiller School District would pay less than someone who owns the same house in Tahlequah.
That data is entered into a mass appraisal system that determines the value of the property. Essentially, the higher the taxable market value, the higher the annual property tax.
Local property owners can reduce their rate of tax increase if they qualify for the homestead exemption, a decrease of $1,000 of the assessed value of property.
Trammel added that the state statute mandates that county assessors "roll" the amount of the taxable market value, as long as it is lower than the fair cash value, or resale value.
For example, a house with a taxable value of $135,960 has the assessment rate of 11%. Multiplying the taxable value by the assessment rate, will give the assessed value.
Homestead then takes $1,000 off the assessed value. Then the assessed value is taken and multiplied by the school levy of that year. That generates the amount of property taxes to be paid.
But a fair cash value receives either a 3% or 5% increase on its taxable value. A homestead or agricultural property receives the 3%, while a commercial or non-homestead property receives the 5%.
Even though the Tahlequah School District levy went down this year, people could still be paying a little more in taxes due to that "roll" of the value.
Trammel said there's no blanket amount on whose rates go up or whose rates go down every year.
"The rates vary and it's parcel-to-parcel. It's so involved and people just look at the black-and-white dollar amount," said Trammel. "If we didn't have these taxes, we'd have no services. Our schools would suffer because theses taxes support our schools and the services."
Learn more
For more information on local property values or how to qualify for homestead exemption, call the Cherokee County Assessor's Office at 918-456-3201.
