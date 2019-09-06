The Caregiver Program offers assistance and resources to those tending to the needs of others.
Those caring for someone Alzheimer's or dementia, or for someone 60 years or older who needs help bathing, dressing, eating, walking, transferring, or toileting may be eligible for respite vouchers. These total $300 for a three-month period. The caregiver can hire someone of his or her choosing to give the person a break. There are no income guidelines.
Senior citizens who are caring for a relative child under the age of 18 may need a break or information from the Caregiver Program. For more details, contact Stacy Williamson, Caregiver Program coordinator, at 918-913-9585 or the Senior Info Line, 800-211-2116.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.