Assistant chief explains how to beat the heat

Experts say people should always listen to what their bodies are telling them when it comes to being overheated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were an average of 702 heat-related deaths a year between 2004-2018.
“Preparedness and response initiatives directed toward extreme heat events, currently underway at local, state, and national levels, can contribute to reducing morbidity and mortality associated with natural heat exposure,” the CDC stated.
Tahlequah Assistant Fire Chief Mark Whittmore said he’s personally experienced heat exhaustion while on the job, and he stressed it’s not something to take lightly.
“One thing in heat is, don’t wear bulky clothing, but as a firefighter, it’s all we wear,” said Whittmore. “If we have a structure fire and it’s outside and hot, they go in, and when they come out, we strip them down and start getting them cooled off.”
Firefighters carry towels that have been kept on ice to put on their pulse points — where the blood flow can be cooled down first.
“We’ll cool our necks down and with our wrists; we have a bucket of ice water we’ll stick our arms in so we get that cooling effect to help bring that temperature down,” said Whittmore.
While it can be dangerous for people who are experiencing hypothermia to raise their body temperature quickly, Whittmore said that isn’t the case for someone who needs to lower the body temperature due to the heat.
“When it comes to hypothermia, you want to do it in a controlled environment. We have passive heating and active heating, and we’ll do passive warming up, but active needs to happen in a hospital setting,” he said.
The warning signs of heat exhaustion include: nausea, fatigue, dizziness, profusely sweating, or muscle cramping. Individuals who are experiencing these signs should move to an air-conditioned place, drink plenty of water, remove any tight clothing, and take a cold shower.
Heat exhaustion doesn’t require immediate medical attention, while heat stroke does. If someone is experiencing a rapid heart rate, vomiting, disorientation, or not sweating, 911 should be called immediately.
A heat stroke can occur if the body temperature reaches 104 degrees or higher.
Whittmore said firefighters do not conduct live-fire training during the summers, only during the fall and spring.
“There’s no sense in risking a heat stroke over a training,” he said.
Fire trucks are equipped with custom cabs, and Whittmore said that’s part of the department's passive cooling system.
“We have them fight fires, strip them down, and put them inside a cool cab where they are out of that environment. The air condition is blowing on high and we put those cool rags on them. That’s the benefit of having the trucks we have,” said Whittmore.
Several products are available in retail stores and online that can help ease the extreme temperatures during the summer.
For instance, there's a cooling towel that gets chilly when soaked in water and stays cool for hours. Whittmore said washcloths or a handkerchiefs will work as well. Sweat-resistant sunscreen is highly recommended, or even a long-sleeved, cooling T-shirt.
