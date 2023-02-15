Assistant fire marshal completes critical class to boost department

Tahlequah's assistant fire marshal has completed the Advanced Origin and Cause/Courtroom Testimony class to better assist his department.
Aaron Garrett said the class was designed to enhance his origin and cause investigation skills, and he will now be prepared to testify in court as an expert witness.
"There were four of us. One of the state fire marshals was chosen; one of the Edmond firefighter was chosen; and then there were two of us that are task force agents for the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that were chosen," he said.
The class was held in Alabama, with 24 students from all over the county attending. Garrett was there Jan. 30 through Feb. 10.
"The advanced course was an 80-hour class, and it was held at the National Center for Explosives Training & Research in Alabama. It's the National Center for Explosives Training Research for ATF," Garrett said.
The course was funded through the ATF and at no cost to the city of Tahlequah.
Garrett, who was sworn in as an ATF Task Force officer in 2021, said the course prepared him to obtain his Certified Fire Investigations certification.
That's highly specialized training in investigating arson-related crimes.
"I believe he met all the thresholds after this class to challenge the test, and when he does that, he'll be the only CFI in the immediate area," Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said.
Special agents must have three years of service with the ATF under their belts and have a current performance appraisal of fully successful or higher.
They must also submit a resumé with a list of previous training and experience with investigating arson and explosives.
Garrett said the test isn't until the fall, and he'll use that time to do as much preparation as possible.
"There are two manuals that we have to study from, which is actually seven books that they pull our test questions from. It has everything to do with building codes, and it also the standard for what a fire investigator is supposed to be. And then, the other is a guide on how to actually conduct a fire investigation," Garrett said.
Baker said there is more to come for TFD, and he thanked the local partners for helping give firefighters the opportunity to excel and provide better services to the community.
