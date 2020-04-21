Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 53F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.