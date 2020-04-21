Essential workers and those with health care needs can't get to where they need to be if they don't have fuel for their vehicles. Stationed to meet their needs, Rachel Renfro is assistant manager of the LPT Services Phillips 66 at First Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass.
"We are a gas station, so fuel is one important reason for being open. We also still offer a public restroom, which I've been told lots of places don't do right now," said Renfro, 38. "So far, most people have just been grateful to have a clean restroom to use while traveling."
Born and raised in Cherokee County, Renfro has traveled the states and held a variety of jobs. She is now a cashier and occasionally opens the convenience store. She has seen changes in customers' habits and attitudes since the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We get a lot of people who don't come into the store at all. They are choosing to pay at the pump. I feel like the amount of people who only stop to use the bathroom has increased, as well," she said. "Business has slowed way down. It's back to the first-opening-numbers slow."
Renfro has observed two main types of people during this age of social distancing.
"You can certainly tell the difference between the cautious people and the ones who aren't taking it seriously. Some people will only use their cards to pay and make sure to stand back a little bit from the register area. Other people are still sending their kids in to pay for gas," said Renfro. "Overall, I would say most of the people who come in are at least a little cautious."
Cleaning routines have also evolved for store employees.
"We wipe down all handles and surfaces that may be touched every hour. We installed a plexiglass shield in front of both register stations," she said. "We haven't been able to get in alcohol or sanitizing wipes to put out to sell."
While employees are allowed to wear masks and gloves, Renfro does not, but she takes precautions.
"I wash my hands after every transaction. I keep my hands off my face," she said. "I leave my shoes in my car and go straight to the shower when I get home."
At home, Renfro has two children: a 14-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.
"They don't go anywhere but home or my sister's. My sister is furloughed, and she keeps my 2-year-old while I work. I couldn't take the worry of sending her to day care and asked my sister to help," said Renfro. "My family is very important to me. I enjoy raising my son, Wyatt, and daughter, Everley. They have been my driving force and my center of comfort through all this. None of our lives would be complete without our beloved cat, Mittens."
Renfro said the employees at the store have been helping one another during this time, as well.
"We have been fortunate with our employees. We have pulled together to get through this by covering for each other and making sure everyone's mental health is OK," said Renfro. "I would like to say a huge thank you to the ones out there still trucking along. I know how difficult and scary this is. [I] ask the rest to keep social distancing and staying home when necessary. It's going to take everyone doing their part to get through this."
