Area health care facilities and assisted living programs have had to make adjustments to the way patients and residents are served during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Long-term care facilities were among the first to take definitive steps to prevent the disease from taking hold in the communities, according to CC Crane, Companion Healthcare director of marketing.
"Stilwell Nursing Facility is committed to keeping our community safe from COVID-19, as resident health and safety continues to be our first priority. We persevere in our efforts to do all that is directed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Oklahoma State Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our facility," said Crane.
"As new instructions are presented by our governing entities, we have responded accordingly by monitoring changes and implementing all precautionary measures as recommended."
All Go Ye Village units are on lockdown.
"We did ours several days earlier because we began to see what was happening at nursing homes," said Steve Thomas, Go Ye Village executive director.
Go Ye Village is a continuum of care retirement community, and it has several units or neighborhoods, including assisted living, health center, and the memory care areas. Across from the main building on Fourth Street are patio and garden home apartments. Those residents follow city and state guidelines. Thomas said residents are encouraged to shelter in place.
Go Ye has 117 apartments, and there are protocols in place for residents if they leave. Those going to medical appointments are allowed to come in without additional restrictions, but those who go out for non-emergency appointments or other errands are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Residents who go out for their mail are asked to wear masks, which have been provided by Go Ye.
"Anyone who comes in has their temperature checked and answers a questionnaire. They are given a sticker to show they have gone through the protocols," said Thomas.
Those who do not live in the main building are not allowed into the main building. Only employees and home health and hospice may enter.
Crane said Stilwell Nursing Facility took action by swiftly restricting all visitors and non-essential workers, screening all people entering the facility, suspending communal dining and communal activities, and practicing social distancing.
"We have also implemented many additional mitigating actions to reduce the risk of transmission. Screening and monitoring all residents and staff for respiratory symptoms and temperature is performed three times per day/shift. Tele-health visits are provided by health care providers so that residents can safely be seen by their physician as needed," said Crane. "Dedicated isolation units for any potentially symptomatic residents have been created as a proactive measure to act without delay to provide heightened quarantine of the resident and to reduce transmission throughout the facility."
To keep Cherokee Nation Home Health, Hospice and Outreach health care workers safer, nurses will talk to patients from their front doorways. The homebound patients who needed them were given thermometers, blood pressure cuffs and other necessities to monitor health.
"For those with wounds or new cases, they take care of them. It depends on the level of need," said Gifford.
Most of the staff, except for nurses, are working from home, but they will return to the office Monday, May 4.
"We are providing places for the nurses to shower before they go home," said Gifford.
Since it's a Medicare-certified agency, clients do not have to be Native American to use the program.
"We're the oldest standing agency in Oklahoma. We've been open since 1981, and we're a nonprofit," said Gifford. "A lot of families are getting frustrated because they can't see the residents. Some are pushing to get them home."
Cherokee Nation Home Health, Hospice and Outreach has 20 hospice patients, 230-250 home health patients, and 800 outreach patients who are visited by private care aids. PCAs run errands, cook, clean and do household tasks the client needs assistance with. A lot of the patients are requesting not to be seen, according to Gifford.
She said the PCAs are contacted each day to make sure they are not having any issues, and that they and their clients are not showing COVID-19 symptoms. She said protocols are in place if a worker or patient is showing symptoms.
All dining rooms at Go Ye are closed. Residents have food brought to their rooms, and meal delivery is provided for those in apartments who request it.. The independent living apartments have full kitchens. Normally, those residents may go shopping for themselves, but Go Ye has started taking their lists and going shopping for them.
"We go twice a week. We are averaging about 60 individual orders each of the two days," said Thomas. "Some items have been unavailable locally. We began to use our food service supplier for dining, as well as between shopping at Reasor's. We're able to get pretty much everything we need."
Thomas said the one thing he gets the most grief about is the closure of the beauty shop. Although hair salons have been able to reopen, he said theirs will not open until the federal guidelines are lifted for those in the vulnerable population, including those 65 and over.
