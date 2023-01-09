Asthma triggered by smoke, other irritants

Asthma is a chronic disease that affects millions across the United States, and children are not exempt from its effects – even during the winter.
Many different irritants and pollutants can trigger asthma attacks. A recent study from the National Institutes of Health found that moderate levels of two outdoor air pollutants – ozone and fine particulate matter – are associated with non-viral asthma attacks in children and adolescents who live in low-income urban areas, like many parts of Tahlequah.
“The strong association this study demonstrates between specific air pollutants among children in impoverished urban communities and non-viral asthma attacks further augments the evidence that reducing air pollution would improve human health,” said Hugh Auchincloss, M.D, acting director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in a recent NIH press release.
During an asthma attack, the lining of the airways swell and the muscles around them contract. Extra mucus is produced, narrowing the space for air to enter and leave the lungs and making breathing difficult. The NIH stated children who live in low-income urban environments are at particularly high risk for attack-prone asthma.
Many common allergens can also trigger symptoms of asthma, although their levels tend to fluctuate by season and region. According to an allergen forecast from AccuWeather for Jan. 9, levels of mold and grass, tree, and ragweed pollen in the area are forecasted to be low through the rest of the week.
Other airborne irritants, however, can still present issues for those with the condition regardless of time of year.
“For kids who have asthma, when secondhand smoke is present, it can worsen those symptoms,” said Lora Buechele, Cherokee County program coordinator for the TSET Healthy Living Program.
Buechele said one in five kids in Oklahoma are exposed to secondhand smoke in their homes.
Secondhand smoke is especially a concern in children, Buechele said, because their bodies and lungs are not yet fully developed. This can cause them to develop bronchitis, asthma, lung and ear infections.
“It’s important to know that tobacco is still an issue in Oklahoma,” said Buechele.
While tobacco use in Oklahoma declining, she said, the state remains above the national average. Buechele said it’s important to have policies in places where children gather, like parks and childcare centers, to protect them from secondhand smoke.
“Kids don’t always have the autonomy to leave areas where there is tobacco smoke,” she said.
