Astronomy buffs interested in upcoming supermoon eclipse

On Sunday night, moon-gazers around the country will have a chance to check out the Super Flower Blood Moon, which in Cherokee County will start around 8:30 p.m., peak around 10:30, and part by midnight.
Over the past week, Gary McClure, earth science teacher at Tahlequah High School, has been encouraging his students to learn about eclipses and get ready for the event.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the shadow of the earth casts itself on a full moon. This only takes place when the sun, Earth, and moon are in perfect alignment.
"Many of us think the sun, the earth, and the moon are on the same plane. If that were the case, we'd have an eclipse every month, but the orbit of the moon wobbles, so we only have four to six per year," said McClure.
This year, Earth will experience two eclipses: two solar and two lunar. He said lunar eclipses are much more accessible than solar eclipses. No special equipment is required for people to enjoy the changing of the moon's colors.
Solar eclipses are famously more accessible at certain trajectories around the globe. In 2017, Americans had to drive to Kansas City, Missouri, to experience the full solar eclipse. On Sunday, the lunar eclipse will be viewable by everyone on Earth.
"The lunar eclipse is different from the solar eclipse because a larger object, Earth, will be casting a shadow on a smaller object, the moon, so everyone can see that. In a solar eclipse, the moon casts a shadow on the Earth, so fewer people will be able to see it," said McClure.
This eclipse is sparking the interest of many because the event takes place during a "supermoon." The moon revolves around the earth in ellipses, rather than concentric circles, which means the moon is not the same distance from Earth. A supermoon is when the moon appears larger because it is closer to Earth.
When the earth casts its shadow on the moon, it will appear red, which is why it is called a "blood moon." The moon does not shine light of its own; rather, it reflects the light from the sun. Instead of turning completely dark, the sun's rays scatter around the Earth. The moon will appear red for the same reason that sunsets and sunrises also appear red.
For those wanting to get a closer view of the eclipse, the Tahlequah Public Library has a telescope available for checkout.
"If they want to use it, it can be helpful. It's not a very high-powered one. It is perfect for moon studies," said John Dick, employee at TPL.
The telescope comes in a backpack, has different lenses and accessories, and makes objects appear 40-60 times larger than they are.
The library won't be holding any events for the eclipse, but librarians are encouraging people to come and learn more about astronomy.
"We have a lot of books on space, both in print and online," said Cherokee Lowe, TPL manager.
Those interested in checking out books should go to the children's section of the library. Those who want to learn more can use interlibrary loan to request items from other libraries.
Lowe loves to talk about space with kids, who mostly understand it from TV shows and movies.
"I think in general, space is a concept to them. They can't experience it. The likelihood that they can get to go is pretty low. I think it is exciting to know what is out there, and telescopes help us to bring space a little closer to us in real life," said Lowe.
