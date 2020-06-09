The Wizarding World has apparated into Northeastern State University this week, as youth are attending the Astronomy at School of Hogwarts day camp.
Ages 8 and older are studying the planets, stars, and galaxy with a theme of Harry Potter. Astronomy is a required field in the first five years at Hogwarts.
The camp is part of the Summer Youth Academies, sponsored by the Robotics Academy of Critical Engagement and the NSU College of Education and are held through the Continuing Education Department.
“We only have eight campers this week. The first week is always slow and then it picks up as the word spreads,” said Barbara Fuller, NSU Summer Youth Academies executive director. “We have a lot more signed up for next week.”
Four magical beings are attending the Astronomy at School of Hogwarts camp. The room was decorated with banners, house flags, Harry Potter books, themed toys and more. The campers received Hogwarts acceptance letters, and were sorted into their houses on the first day.
Maggy Lowry, 9, has watched all the Harry Potter movies, and said she loves Hogwarts.
“I’ve been to Universal to Hogwarts land. It’s really fun,” said Maggy.
The instructor Kd Scruggs said they would be focusing mainly on astronomy all week. Each student got a packet of paper flashcards to help them learn the constellations and the stories behind them. They got to pick their favorite ones and make them using pipe cleaners and glow-in-the-dark beads shaped like stars. The students also drew constellations with chalk in the parking lot.
“We’re studying the moon later this week, and doing artwork with the moon,” said Scruggs.
The students had watched some science videos and played Kahoot, an online quiz game,
“We’ve done that each day to learn more about the stars or how to tell if it’s a star or something else,” said Scruggs.
This is the second year for Scruggs to teach at the STEAM camps, but she also works in the robotics labs and has taught with RACE in San Diego and Los Angeles.
Emma Bates, 8, said her favorite parts of camp so far were making slime and getting picked for her house: Hufflepuff.
“I didn’t want to be in Slytherin, but I had to argue with the sorting hat. It wanted to put me in Slytherin at first,” said Emma.
The “cosmic” slime had paint and glitter in it.
“We learned that slime is a solid and a liquid,” said 9-year-old Luke Johnson. “When you break it apart, it has different colors.”
Luke is a big Wizarding World fan, and for show-and-tell on Tuesday, he brought a replica of the Nimbus 2000 broomstick. His twin brother, Jaren, said he came to Hogwarts because Luke wanted to.
While making their own wands, Jaren used hot glue to secure a long blade of grass to the dowel rod. He then painted the wand and removed the grass, so he had a stripe going around it. Sticks will also be used for wands and quills with feathers.
The campers learned some of the charms and hexes so they could make their own spell books. Luke had brought his copy of “The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook” with him.
The camps are being held in the new RACE building on Vinita Avenue. It has the Special Services sign out front. The students stay in the Special Services building or near it while outside. Normally, they would eat with all the camp kids in the NSU cafeteria, but due to the pandemic, they eat in shifts in the building’s lunchroom, and the room is cleaned in between each group.
Other safety precautions being taken are contactless dropoff and pickup. Children get their temperatures taken in the morning while they are still in their vehicles. Temps are taken three times a day.
“We are being safe with protocols. Everything has been so smooth,” said Tabitha McIntyre, who has led camps for four years. “It’s such a precursor to what we have to look forward to in the fall. The kids who have trusted us for years and years are trusting us through COVID, and so are the parents.”
While online camps were available, McIntyre said no one has signed up yet. One parent did, but switched to in-person camp.
The children are happy to be around others again.
“Many know each other from camps and they got here and said, ‘I haven’t seen friends in forever.’ They have just talked and talked,” said McIntyre.
Many kids will be returning for most of the month’s camps. Next week, Scruggs, an artist, will be leading the Space Art camp.
“We’ll be creating art that has to do with space. We’ll do chalk drawings, watercolors, learn about the planets, and learn about how they change pictures to see different gases,” said Scruggs.
Astronomy at School of Hogwarts will be offered June 15-19 for ages 6-8.
Learn more
For a full list of NSU Summer Youth Academies camps and details, visit academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/Youth-Programs.
