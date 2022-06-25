Every year, members of the community will have the chance to view public fireworks displays and participate in different community events as part of different Fourth of July celebrations. Different organizations will host fireworks displays that are available for public viewing.
On Friday, July 1, Cherokee Nation will put on a fireworks display at Cherokee Springs by Cherokee Casino Tahlequah. The show will start at dusk, around 8:30 p.m.
Sequoyah State Park will host a day of Independence Day events on Saturday, July 2. Festivities start at noon, and run throughout the day into the evening. Events include a cornhole tournament, basketball, tennis, and food trucks. The Paul Holt Band will play from 7 p.m. to dusk, followed by a fireworks display north of the basketball court. Other events include swimming, horseback riding, and the park is inviting the community to spend the night camping. The park features boat rentals, including kayaks.
Tony Presley, park manager of Sequoyah State Park, said it's important to come prepared. That means purchasing a parking pass.
"If they are not camping or in the park, make sure they have a parking pass. It is $8. If they are over 62, they can register. All of that stays in the park to make improvements," he said.
Staff will help direct traffic into overflow areas if necessary.
The Greater Tenkiller Area Association will stage a fireworks display on Tuesday, July 4 at Tenkiller State Park. Fireworks will go off on the south end of the park by the lagoons.
"It starts at dusk, and it is always on the fourth," said Gena McPhail, director of tourism with Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
The GTAA fireworks show operates through donations. As of Thursday, June 23, it had raised $5,000, and it is looking to match $18,000, which is what it raised last year. Organizers are looking to raise $13,000 more. To donate, visit laketenkiller.com
"They shoot them off over by Tenkiller State Park. You can see them anywhere around the lake. I personally say the best way to watch them is on a boat on the lake. A lot of people like to see them anywhere. That is a beautiful fireworks display," said McPhail.
Falcon Floats will also put on a fireworks display for its patrons on July 2, which will be preceded by music.
