Two more positive COVID-19 cases were reported by Tahlequah Public Schools Thursday, Sept. 3.
A Tahlequah High School student who did not attend classes on campus Monday-Wednesday tested positive. However, this student was near others for school activities, so 20 students and two staff members are also under quarantine.
Due to a Tahlequah Middle School student testing positive, 41 students and two staff members are quarantined.
As is the district policy, all individuals who came into close contact with those who tested positive were personally notified.
All parents and guardians are encouraged to have current contact numbers on file at their students’ TPS sites.
Students should be screened for temperatures and symptoms each morning and after school.
According to Oklahoma statute: “No person having a communicable disease shall be permitted to attend a private or public school, and it shall be the duty of the parent or guardian of any such person, and the teacher of such person, to exclude from the school such person until the expiration of the period of isolation or quarantine ordered for the case, or until permission to do so shall have been given by the local health officer.”
