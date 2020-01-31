AT&T has announced the activation of a new cell site on State Highway 10 along the Illinois River, according to Craig Cromley, AT&T external affairs.
"This important investment will provide much-needed coverage to an area that is critical to our local tourism activity," said Cindy Morris, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce president. "Today's tourists expect to be connected wherever they travel. The thousands of river visitors and businesses that serve them will now have the broadband connectivity and reliable service through this AT&T investment."
The cell tower is eight miles north of U.S. Highway 62 on S.H. 10, and AT&T said coverage is solid from Hanging Rock south. After passing Hanging Rock, service is intermittent.
"AT&T's investment in the Illinois River area is to ensure a safer place to visit, especially in times of emergency," said Morris.
