Athletes, others maintaining chiropractic work

Even with the loss of sporting events, several local practitioners are treating local athletes who have been working out in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abels Chiropractic Centre in Tahlequah does general care for everyone, and it has four adjusting rooms to treat its patients.
"We have seen a decrease in athletic attendance just purely because there are no sports going on," Doctor Christian Abels said on Thursday, April 16. "Now, we're still seeing some visits through the athletic population, because they've shifted to different forms of working out, a lot more at home like bodyweight-type stuff. I'm still seeing them because they're still exercising."
Abels Chiropractic is using an alternate routine for appointments.
"We're spacing out appointments and limiting the flow into the office," Abels said. "We have a quote of what we're allowing in the office, essentially. We're creating a parking lot waiting room. We'll call the patient in the parking lot and let them know that it's OK for them to come in."
Health First Chiropractic Clinic in Tahlequah is a big provider of therapy to Northeastern State University athletes.
"I think most of them, if they're not from around this area, are from out of town," Dr. Seth Moore said on Thursday. "We're not getting too many of them at the moment. Typically we go [to NSU] once a week on Wednesdays and treat the athletes for an hour, just letting them roll through in the training room and do whatever we can for them, and we usually get anywhere from three to five of them who come in pretty regularly through here.
Though businesses has slowed, Moore said his staff is keeping the office clean and following the standard CDC protocols.
"We're allowing people to wait in the parking lot if they want to do that and stay a little safer. We've had a decent amount of people. We've had some more new patients," he said.
Grimes Chiropractic also continues to operate, and Dr. Shannon Grimes is treating patients as he normally does.
"Folks still need care - some with injuries, some with ongoing care," Grimes said on Thursday. "We've certainly had some whom we encourage to, and some who have made their own choices to hold off on care while this is going on. We've got some folks rescheduling and stuff, but it's just been a mix. I suspect overall business is probably down when I look at the numbers, which I'll do more at the end of the month. We're probably weathering it a lot better than a lot of businesses that are totally shut down. Most folks are taking care of themselves, promoting good, healthy systems for themselves."
Grimes has been taking a different approach when it comes to scheduling patients.
"We're trying to schedule where we've got them spread out so we don't have very many people here at one time," he said. "Usually if there's more than one person, it's because it's a family group coming in together."
Grimes Chiropractic is taking all necessary safety measures.
"We're definitely cleaning a lot more," Grimes said. "We're encouraging people to not come in if they're feeling feverish or anything like that. We're wiping down things and disinfecting between every patient, and just generally scheduling folks in a way to help promote social distancing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.