The Tahlequah City Council on Aug. 19 listened to a presentation by special counsel involving matters of contention brewing between the city and the Tahlequah Hospital Authority.
David Floyd of Floyd & Driver PLLC said Friday’s discussion wasn’t an easy conversation, as they were dealing with complicated issues Among those are question of how much authority the mayor and city council have over the hospital board and its operations.
“I think that both the council and the hospital trustees are being proactive or trying to figure out exactly how this all needs to work together in a positive way,” Floyd said.
He spoke of public trusts and how those have certain powers, opportunities, and flexibilities that a city or county government doesn’t.
“A public trust is a statutory-created body that must have a governmental body as its beneficiary. A public trust cannot exist without a government somewhere, accepting beneficial interests, and having oversight,” he said.
A public trust acts as a "liability shield," meaning if something goes wrong related to a hospital, an individual can’t go after the city in a legal action.
Floyd said questions were brought up to him by the city and hospital trustees, as far as who has the power to do what, and who has oversight. He took a look at the trust indenture and the lease agreement.
In September, trustees and councilors squared off over board appointment and other matters. The mayor asked council to approve her appointment of three new members to the THA.
At the time, Catron said she told Northeastern Health System CEO Brian Woodliff she wanted to appoint new trustees to replace those who had been serving for years, as allowed in the charter. But Woodliff suggested instead that hospital officials give her three names and she could choose from those.
Floyd said the trust indenture from 1974 was a good one 50 years ago, but not in modern times. According to the Oklahoma Public Trust Act, the beneficiary has to control the appointment of trustees.
“You appoint these people and when you’re doing that, you are saying, ‘We are trusting you with this responsibility. We believe you are able and competent to carry out these roles and we’re not going to sit here and hover and micromanage,’” Floyd said.
City councilors had approved the appointment of three people to the THA during a Feb. 7 meeting. Dr. Douglas Nolan replaced local CPA Judy Williams; Connie Davis took the seat held by Bank of Cherokee County CEO Susan Chapman Plumb; and Dr. Charles Gosnell was reappointed.
“If you look at the trust indenture and the way that it’s been updated over the years, it says the trustees propose a slate – which they can. For that slate, they have a process they go through to determine who they think is suitable [as] trustees. I think having looked at their process and what they do, I think it’s a very good process. I think they do a good job at evaluating people for this role,” Floyd said.
The next question Floyd touched on pertained to "extraterritoriality" and other issues outside the city limits of the beneficiary. He said the law changed over the years when a county in Western Oklahoma began conducting business with public trusts in Eastern Oklahoma.
“A lot of things went back and forth, and [legislators] stepped in and said, ‘No, this is not going to be something that we’re going to permit. We’re going to put you in geographic constrictions on the ability to trust-operate outside of the limitations of its beneficiary,’” Floyd said.
That restriction is now moot, and operations can be conducted outside the territorial jurisdiction where the beneficiary is located.
The next topic the special counsel considered was the Open Meetings and Open Records Act requirement as it applies to subordinate entities of trust. Floyd said public trusts are indeed subject to open meetings and open records.
Floyd added that beneficiary should scrutinize whether public money is funding the trust, and whether there’s a level of delegation of the authorities of the trust to the other entity.
“If it’s something the trust is funding, then that’s going to be subject to open meetings and open records. By funding I mean that funding is what keeps it going,” Floyd said.
Floyd said if he had free reign and were asked about what do to about the situation, he would rewrite the trust indenture to reflect how these entities operate in today’s world.
Each city councilor asked Floyd for clarifications on certain items he addressed. By the end of the meeting, Floyd said a conversation was needed between the two boards on how they want to proceed.
Woodliff was not in attendance during Friday's meeting, although other hospital staffers were.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.