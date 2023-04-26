The Cherokee County Bar Association hosted a presentation April 26 to teach Tahlequah High School seniors about legal responsibilities that that accompany their turning 18 years old.
Local attorney and CCBA President B.J. Baker said a similar presentation was given to THS students about 10 years ago. Wednesday’s marked the first reinstatement of the presentation to show students what they can expect from adulthood.
“They’re turning 18. They’re being thrown into the adult world, so there’s a lot of legal responsibilities that attach at that age,” said Baker. “I would much rather try and set the class up like this and inform them, than them coming to me as a client after learning the hard way.”
The group invited four local attorneys as speakers: Baker, Crystal Jackson, Rachel Dallis, and Brooke Folsom. They discussed various topics, including implications of liability of contracts, lawsuits, drinking and driving consequences, and their social media imprint.
“The things that may seem funny today may not be that way to an employer 20 years from now,” said Baker.
Baker said one of the biggest lessons they try to impart to the students is that if they think they need an attorney, they need to go talk to one, rather than wait for the issue to become more serious.
Baker said he hopes students will realize they need to keep the “gravity of their actions” in mind when they turn 18.
Crystal Jackson, another local attorney, said her concern is that when some students leave school, they don’t always know the legal ramifications of their decisions.
“There are consequences for their actions, whether it is good or bad, but they may not know if they do a certain thing, there’s legal ramifications, either civilly or criminally. But you’re not in school; you’re not just gonna get [in-school suspension] or be grounded,” said Jackson.
Debbi Peterson, THS social studies department head, said learning about topics such as credit cards and loans benefits her students by making them aware of what might be susceptible to. Peterson said having speakers come to the school can be especially effective for students to emphasize the magnitude of what they’re trying to convey.
“I think it’s good for them to hear it from another perspective,” said Peterson.
Adam Vazquez and Daris Paine, seniors at THS, found the class to be very informative in terms of economics, felonies, misdemeanors, and other legal processes.
Vazquez said he was glad he attended the presentation because it was a good refresher of what he learned in his previous economics class. The two seniors said they also found out how easy the process is to get a credit card and how social media can impact their future.
“[It helped] make sure you don’t make any mistakes that would be obvious to some people, [but] might not be obvious to others,” said Paine.
After the conclusion of the presentation, Vazquez said he hopes his peers realize the seriousness of the implications of a DUI, while Paine said he wanted his classmates to take their financials into account.
