Attorneys representing a former doctor accused of killing a local nurse in 2021 have requested a continuance stating they cannot locate a witness who sent text messages to the defendant corroborating their argument that the victim’s alleged alcohol use may have contributed to her death.
Tyler Edward Tait, 36, is accused of killing local nurse Moria Kinsey, 37, when the pair were traveling together in October 2021.
While outside of Lake Village, Arkansas, on Oct. 11, 2021, the defendant called authorities and said Kinsey was having a seizure. Kinsey was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
According to court documents, a report from the medical examiner asserts strangulation.
According to the motion for continuance, which was filed on May 30, while the state claims that Kinsey’s death was homicide by strangulation, the defense claims that “she was having significant health problems, as does the autopsy finding of severe liver steatosis.”
In their motion, the defense stated they have not been able to locate the witness, who was a nurse who worked with the victim, and that text messages to Tait from the witness “demonstrate that Kinsey was having severe health problems from alcohol abuse in the week before her death.”
Prior to Tait’s attorney’s filing the motion for continuance, the state filed on May 23, a motion in limine regarding allegations of alcohol abuse by the victim.
According to the motion, the “defense counsel has made allegations that the victim was an alcoholic, and that alcohol abuse somehow contributed to her death. There is absolutely no evidence to support that claim.”
The filing also states “defense witnesses should be instructed not to speculate or give an opinion as to any pre-existing medical conditions that could have caused or contributed to her death without supporting documentation.”
In the defense’s response to the motion in limine, which was filed on May 26, they claimed the state was seeking to prevent Tait from presenting his defense, “which is that Kinsey died of natural causes and that the conditions supposedly indicative of strangulation are artifacts of previous injuries and/or resuscitative efforts.”
Tait’s attorney’s also claimed in their response that Kinsey was fired from her last nursing job within a week or two of her death for showing up to work intoxicated, that “severe steatosis” is consistent with alcohol abuse, her iPhone and Apple watch showed that she was “tachycardic several times in the hours preceding her death,” and that the witness texted Tait expressing concerns about Kinsey’s “lack of sobriety.”
The former physician, who is represented by Arkansas attorney’s Robert G. Bridewell and Jeff Rosenzweig, pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge in November 2021.
On April 28, 2023, Tait received an order of release on a $275,000 bond, and has been scheduled to appear in court again for a jury trial on June 20, 2023.
