A cancer treatment center that was once part of the local health care system has been sold, local officials confirmed recently.
Northeastern Health System was still called Tahlequah City Hospital in 2009 when the Tahlequah City Council unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing the facility to incur up to $10 million in debt to build a cancer treatment center in Tulsa. According to the resolution, TCH got the green light to become a member of a limited liability company called Oklahoma Cancer Center Realty, LLC, with the hospital owning at least 50 percent of the issued and outstanding membership interests.
“The only other owner of which shall be Oklahoma Oncology Inc., an Oklahoma corporation, which shall acquire approximately a 3.4-acre tract at or near the intersection of 51st Street and Highway 169 in Tulsa, OK, and which shall construct and own a new center on the tract and shall lease the center to OOI,” the resolution read.
The LLC was to grant the mortgage, lien and security interest encumbering the tract of land and the cancer center.
“The LLC is hereby authorized to incur indebtedness of up to $10 million in the form of a loan from International Bank of Commerce, also known as IBC Bank, for the purpose of funding a portion of the costs of acquisition of the tract and contraction of the center,” the resolution said.
The state-of-the-art center was to include medical oncology, radiation oncology, radiology, laboratory and pharmacy services. It was also to contain a community room for special events.
NHS CEO Brian Woodliff, who was TCH president and CEO in 2009, had said at the time that partnering with experts in any given field was a good investment for Tahlequah and its residents.
Jennifer Daniels, currently with NHS, was recently asked to clarify what became of the cancer center or the 2009 resolution to procure one. She said there is no affiliation between NHS and OCC.
“We have Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology here on campus in Tahlequah,” said Daniels.
Daniels was asked if the cancer treatment center was ever built in Tulsa, and she confirmed there had been a Cancer Treatment Center of America at 81st and Highway 169, but it has since closed.
CTCA opened its Tulsa facility in the former City of Faith hospital building in 1990, and moved to its location just off Highway 169 in 2005, four years before TCH was cleared for the $10 million debt to establish a cancer center.
In August 2010, the Muskogee Phoenix reported that TCH and Oklahoma Oncology Inc. had broken ground on a cancer center in Tulsa. According to the same article, the new center would be located off Garnett Road in Tulsa, and would be 43,000 square feet on 3.33 acres.
However, the only medical facility off Garnett Road today is Brookhaven Hospital.
During a recent interview, Woodliff did confirm the facility was, in fact, built in 2009, and was located at 11212 E. 48th St. in Tulsa. However, he said, St. Francis acquired the building and its attendant physicians on Aug. 23, 2013.
According to a financial report on the Oklahoma State Auditor website, the hospital sold the LLC for $1.7 million.
“The Authority has evaluated subsequent events through Nov. 22, 2013, that date which the financial statements were available to be issued. During August 2013, the Authority sold their investment in OCCR for $1,700,000. The Authority recognized a gain on the sale of approximately $1,260,000,” the report said.
Woodliff was asked for further comment about the LLC's being sold for $1.7 million, and how the profits were used or invested, but he has not returned a response to date.
Tim Baker, a local attorney who represented TCH in the project, had said there was no liability on the city’s behalf. Baker was reached for comment about the financial ramifications, and he said Woodliff would have to be contacted about whether a center was built at the behest of TCH, and later sold.
“I really represent the executive board team, but as far as the transactions go, they usually get outside council to handle stuff at that nature, and I could not tell you with any kind of certainty what’s happened,” said Baker.
NHS does have its own on-site cancer treatment center: Northeast Oklahoma Cancer Center, at 228 N. Bliss Ave. and 1400 E. Downing St. Dr. Frederick Willison, radiation oncologist, and Dr. Theodore Pollock, cancer specialist, direct the center.
The center's team includes registered radiation therapists, medical dosimetrist, and board-certified medical physicists. The group often works with other cancer centers, such as M.D. Anderson and OU Stephenson Cancer Center, and medical centers in Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.