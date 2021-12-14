HULBERT – An auditing firm presented findings to the Hulbert Board of Education this week, indicating serious deficiencies in the budget due to apparent misappropriation of funds by former employees.
Chris Gullekson, of Bledsoe, Hewett and Gullekson, was at the board's monthly meeting Monday night. He said the situation is under investigation, and information has been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The audit report is still being finalized but will be released within the next few weeks.
According to Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate, the employees in question are no longer working for the district. No charges have been filed.
“The dollar amounts for several employees, it represented a material misstatement of dollars. I think, to be quite honest, when we came out in April, we had concerns then, too,” said Gullekson. “Records were not the best. We had concerns [but] we didn’t find anything that came up.... We weren’t provided with all the info.”
Hulbert Public Schools has worked with Bledsoe, Hewett and Gullekson to retrieve the incomplete information, which was processed with software that helped determine at least six conclusions, which will appear in the upcoming report.
“It was pretty concerning on the amounts that I saw,” said Gullekson. “These are eye-popping amounts, probably a big reason why the net balance is negative.”
In other action, the school board hired Sarah Clement, who will serve as a temporary second-grade teacher.
What's next
The next Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education meeting will be Monday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the high school.
