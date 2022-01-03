Leslie Mack and Becky Morehead have been identified as the two former Hulbert Public Schools employees who misappropriated an "eye-popping" amount of school funds, according to an auditor.
A recent audit report now indicates the two have received $259,465.69 in payments in excess of their contracts. Mack received an extra $181,413.16 in addition to her $45,850 salary, and Morehead, former HPS encumbrance clerk, received $78,051.88 in addition to her $39,650 salary.
Mack, who served as HPS district treasurer, made the payments by check and direct deposit.
The audit states, “Furthermore, there appears to have been two additional district employees, Charles York and Luke Morehead, who received payments from this payroll scheme.”
The report states that payroll is typically processed once per month, but in some months, the auditor found that as many as seven additional payroll payments were made to these employees. In total, approximately 75 payroll payments were made to Mack, and 52 to Morehead in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
“Records were not the best. We had concerns. We didn’t find anything that came up. I think it’s come to our attention, we weren’t provided with all the info. When we did the budget work in August, reconciling the fund balances into this year, the school was broke,” said Chris Gulleckson, of Bledsoe Hewett and Gullekson of Broken Arrow, during a Hulbert Public School board meeting on Dec. 13.
The payments do not account for FICA, Medicaid, or teacher retirement benefits.
"The allegations are currently being investigated by the Oklahoma State Burau of Investigation with full cooperation by Hulbert Public Schools," said HPS Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
